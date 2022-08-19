M&T Bank Corp Has $35,000 Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAC were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,321,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,282 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 314,885 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IAC from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $158.81.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

