M&T Bank Corp Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.