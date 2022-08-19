M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 275.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 222,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

