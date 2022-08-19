M&T Bank Corp Invests $149,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Stock Down 1.8 %

ATUS stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.