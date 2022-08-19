M&T Bank Corp Invests $206,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOH opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

