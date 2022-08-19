M&T Bank Corp Invests $207,000 in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $4,681,000. Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 818,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 303,550 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $26.63 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

