M&T Bank Corp Invests $29,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,663,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

