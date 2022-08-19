M&T Bank Corp Makes New $138,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in StoneCo by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Down 0.5 %

StoneCo stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.