M&T Bank Corp Makes New $197,000 Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -86.85 and a beta of 1.48.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

