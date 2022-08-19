M&T Bank Corp Makes New $197,000 Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -86.85 and a beta of 1.48.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.
