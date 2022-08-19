M&T Bank Corp Makes New $202,000 Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,298 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $6,395,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

