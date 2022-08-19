M&T Bank Corp Makes New $207,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,287,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,919,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,246,000 after buying an additional 57,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,410,000 after buying an additional 90,651 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

NYSE:VAC opened at $150.68 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

