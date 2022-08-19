M&T Bank Corp Makes New $91,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 43.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

COTY stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.00. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

