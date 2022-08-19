M&T Bank Corp Purchases 275 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Medpace by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Medpace Price Performance

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $174.44 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

