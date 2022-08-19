M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $2,587,768.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,865.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $2,587,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,865.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.45 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

