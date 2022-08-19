M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 7,945.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 308.27%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

