M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 685.7% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 294,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

About Rithm Capital

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

