M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,149 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AGNC Investment by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $12.68 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

