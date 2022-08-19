M&T Bank Corp Sells 223 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,137,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $31,621,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $171.78 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

