M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,885 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

