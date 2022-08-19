M&T Bank Corp Sells 87,967 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after acquiring an additional 807,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 614,596 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

