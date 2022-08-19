M&T Bank Corp Takes $159,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Under Armour

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.