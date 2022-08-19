M&T Bank Corp Takes $200,000 Position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESEA. Univest Sec began coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ESEA opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 59.19% and a return on equity of 94.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

