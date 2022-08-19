M&T Bank Corp Takes $45,000 Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 721,444 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paysafe by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 795,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 441,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paysafe by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 433,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Stock

NYSE PSFE opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

