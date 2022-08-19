M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 252,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after buying an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 131,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 94.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

