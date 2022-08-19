M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 450,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 913,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $599.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.34.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About nLIGHT

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.