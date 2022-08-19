M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

