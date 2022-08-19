Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $299.83 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.24 and a 1-year high of $301.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.47.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

