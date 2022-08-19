Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells $569,031.22 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $24,903.45.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.40. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 106,909 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

