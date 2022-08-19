National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,126,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,099,000 after buying an additional 143,798 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in National Vision by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after buying an additional 182,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

