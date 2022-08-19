NatWest Group plc Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NatWest Group plc grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.2% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average is $157.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

