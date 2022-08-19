NatWest Group plc Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NatWest Group plc grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.2% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average is $157.51.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.