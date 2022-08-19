NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 230,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $8,821,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NTST opened at $20.93 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.02%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

