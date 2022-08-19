New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 17,200 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in SMART Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SMART Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SMART Global by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Stock Up 2.7 %

SGH opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Barclays dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

