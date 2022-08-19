NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 756.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 0.87. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $143.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,681 shares of company stock valued at $117,078. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

