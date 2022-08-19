Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.17 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

