ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

