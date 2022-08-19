Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 89,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

