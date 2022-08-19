Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,916. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.19.

PCTY stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.64.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

