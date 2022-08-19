Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 51.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Portillo’s by 91.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.20 million and a P/E ratio of -59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTLO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

