Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $35,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,167,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 315,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.