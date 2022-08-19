Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $12,961,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Premier by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Premier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.