Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. Premier has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Premier by 76.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Premier by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 73.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

