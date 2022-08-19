PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $659,300.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,615,055.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $68.02 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

