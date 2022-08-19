Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,953 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

SIGI opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $94.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.