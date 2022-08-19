Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 124,264 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,264 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $19,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

WRB stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

