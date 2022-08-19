Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 244,400 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 4,587.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $20,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.91. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

