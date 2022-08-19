Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,234 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,345,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,412,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,822,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Primerica Stock Up 0.3 %

Primerica stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.26. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

