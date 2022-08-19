Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,684 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

ALRM opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $90.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

