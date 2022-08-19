Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $19,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $48.44 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

