Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 184.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.05 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.
Iron Mountain Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.