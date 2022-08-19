Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 184.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.05 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

