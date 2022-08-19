Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after buying an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,841,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after buying an additional 106,551 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $278.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.79. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

